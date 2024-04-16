IES reports 4.47% decline in LPG consumption

Business News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

According to findings from the Institute for Energy Security (IES), there has been an overall decline of around 4.47% in Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) consumption from January 2020 to December 2023, in contrast to a growth of approximately 6.43% in the preceding four-year period from January 2016 to December 2019.



The report reveals that November 2020 recorded the highest monthly consumption, surpassing 35 million kilograms, while April 2023 saw the lowest monthly consumption.



The IES noted fluctuations in total annual LPG consumption during the analyzed period, peaking in 2021 and decreasing in 2022. Monthly consumption also fluctuated, with certain months showing higher figures than others.



Furthermore, the ex-pump price per kilogram of LPG more than doubled between January 2020 and December 2023, with a 116% increase compared to a 57% increase between January 2016 and December 2019.



The first four months of 2024 witnessed a sharp increase in LPG average price, jumping by 30%, attributed to existing and new taxes and levies.



Approximately 16.47% of the variance in LPG consumption data can be explained by variations in LPG price per kilogram between January 2020 and December 2023. The remaining variance is attributed to factors such as reduced purchasing power, currency depreciation, restrictions on new LPG outlets, and government policies.