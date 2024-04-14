IET Ghana and Ghana Electrical Contractors Association forge alliance to boost construction industry

Business News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a bid to enhance cooperation and professionalism within Ghana's construction sector, the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Ghana and the Ghana Electrical Contractors Association are teaming up.



Led by IET Ghana President, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, the partnership aims to elevate industry practices and tackle challenges encountered by trainees entering the field.



The IET delegation, including Executive Director Engr. Seth Ayim and Head of Electricals Engr. Dr. George Eduful, underscored the issue of some contractors hesitating to engage trainees, particularly during their National Service.



President Boateng emphasized the imperative of creating avenues for local youth, as many artisans currently operating in Ghana originate from neighboring countries.



Additionally, the collaboration seeks to address the predominance of foreign contractors in Ghana's construction projects, with a focus on modern smart buildings and other infrastructure ventures.



President Boateng stressed the need for local contractors to receive more opportunities, highlighting the abundance of engineering talent emerging from Ghanaian universities.



The initiative also advocates for policy adjustments by the government to prioritize local contractors for projects, rather than consolidating contracts with a single entity.



President of the Ghana Electrical Contractors Association, Awal Mohammed, stressed the significance of professionalism in the electrical sector and emphasized the necessity for engineering practitioners to be licensed by the Engineering Council.



Engr. Dr. George Eduful, Head of Electricals at IET, emphasized the need for a national strategy to ensure that local artisans are not left behind in infrastructure development endeavors.



This collaboration between IET and the Ghana Electrical Contractors Association signifies a substantial stride towards empowering local engineers and contractors. It highlights the importance of professionalism, training, and policy adaptations to enable Ghana's construction industry to confront future challenges and contribute to national progress.