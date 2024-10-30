IMF MD applauds Ghana’s ‘remarkable’ progress on debt restructuring

Business News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised Ghana's progress in debt restructuring and affirmed the Fund's commitment to supporting the country's recovery.



During the 2024 Annual Meetings, Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam reported that the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) has saved Ghana approximately $12 billion.



This includes $5 billion in debt cancellation and $4.3 billion in debt service relief. Dr. Adam noted the successful restructuring of bilateral debts and Eurobonds, which laid a strong foundation for further financial stability efforts.