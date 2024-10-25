You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 25Article 1998146

IMF Projects Ghana’s Debt-to-GDP to Hit 83% in 2024, Decline to 69.7% by 2029

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipates Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio will reach 83% by the close of 2024, according to its October 2024 fiscal monitor report, revealed at the ongoing IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C.

The IMF projects a steady reduction in the debt ratio over the next five years, estimating it will fall to 69.7% by 2029.



