IMF affirms commitment to ensure Ghana’s recovery remains strong

Business News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva reaffirmed the IMF's support for Ghana's economic recovery, commending the country’s debt restructuring achievements.



In a social media post following the 2024 IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings, Georgieva praised Ghana’s recent staff-level agreement on the third program review.



Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, highlighted that the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) saved the country $12 billion, laying a foundation for sustainable debt management.



Further debt restructuring efforts brought additional savings, including $5 billion in debt cancellations and $4.3 billion in debt service relief.