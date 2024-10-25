You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 25Article 1998365

Business News of Friday, 25 October 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

IMF’s support should remain flexible – Governor Addison

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison urged the IMF to maintain flexible, well-funded support for African countries, ensuring high concessionality and avoiding additional financial burdens.

Speaking at the 2024 Africa Caucus Meeting, he called for tailored, region-specific policies addressing Africa's fiscal challenges, emphasizing debt restructuring, institutional capacity building, and climate-resilient financing.

Dr. Addison highlighted Africa’s critical infrastructure funding gap and rising debt vulnerabilities, underscoring the need for coordinated support from the IMF, World Bank, and private sector partners.

Enhanced collaboration, he said, will be essential for achieving sustainable, inclusive growth across the continent.

