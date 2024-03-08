IMF urges vigilance and preparedness for uncertain future

Business News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a call to action, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urges policymakers to brace themselves for potential future shocks by adopting robust fiscal consolidation strategies.



Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, delivered this message during the conclusion of the inaugural meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, warning that 2024 presents formidable challenges ahead.



Emphasizing the need for prudent monetary policies, Georgieva stresses the importance of central banks navigating the delicate balance between addressing inflation and sustaining economic growth.



Meanwhile, she underscores the imperative for governments to prioritize fiscal consolidation efforts to fortify financial reserves against unforeseen adversities.



Georgieva advocates for customized fiscal plans tailored to individual country contexts, emphasizing the reliance on national data to inform policy decisions. Structural reforms are also encouraged to enhance productivity, foster growth, and elevate living standards.



Despite a projected soft landing globally, Georgieva cautions against complacency, citing persistent weaknesses in global growth. She highlights the looming threat of inflationary pressures stemming from geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions, and financial volatility, urging vigilance and proactive risk management measures.



Acknowledging the potential benefits of faster-than-expected inflation reduction, Georgieva underscores the need for sustained caution amid lingering uncertainties. She warns of the ramifications of prolonged low productivity and the heightened financial risks associated with prolonged higher interest rates, emphasizing the importance of vigilant monitoring and proactive risk mitigation strategies.



In essence, the IMF's message underscores the imperative for policymakers to remain vigilant, adaptable, and prepared to navigate the evolving economic landscape with resilience and foresight.