IMF urges vigilance for economic recovery

The IMF's latest World Economic Report underscores the need for vigilance in the face of global risks such as regional conflicts, climate shocks, and migration challenges.

Economic Counsellor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas outlined a "triple pivot" policy framework to safeguard global growth, focusing on monetary easing, fiscal stability, and growth-financing reforms.

Despite a positive outlook for Ghana, with a 5.8% GDP growth in the first half of 2024, external risks like global inflation persist. The IMF urges continued reforms in innovation and debt management to sustain long-term growth and mitigate downside risks.

