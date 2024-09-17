IPPG calls for transparent execution of emissions levy

Business News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

The International Perspective for Policy and Governance (IPPG) has urged the Ghanaian government to ensure transparency and accountability in implementing the 2023 Emissions Levy Act (Act 1112). The law imposes levies on emissions from key sectors to reduce greenhouse gases and improve air quality. IPPG's report emphasizes the need for transparent revenue allocation, accurate emissions reporting, and supportive policies, such as subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs), to achieve the Act’s goals. It also highlights the importance of establishing verification mechanisms and adding a dispute resolution framework to enhance the Act's effectiveness.



