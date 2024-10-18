IUX unveils groundbreaking project: ‘Next Gen Trade’

Business News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: IUX

IUX has launched Next Gen Trade, an innovative initiative aimed at transforming the Contract for Difference (CFD) trading landscape. This project addresses challenges traders face during market volatility, particularly the widening of spreads, which can increase trading costs.



Next Gen Trade ensures stable spreads even during major market events, allowing traders to execute orders more confidently.



Additionally, the initiative features rapid order execution, guaranteeing trades are processed in just 30 milliseconds, which is crucial for high-frequency trading.



Overall, IUX aims to enhance stability, efficiency, and security in the trading experience amid volatile conditions.