Importers and Exporters Group rejects delay of Shippers’ Bill

Business News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: 3news

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has dismissed calls from some in the shipping industry to delay President Akufo-Addo's approval of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) Bill 2024.



Despite some groups urging delays, IEAG believes the bill will bring transparency and efficiency to shipping operations.



They highlight that the bill includes plans for stakeholder involvement to develop fair regulations.



IEAG also calls for clear guidelines to help businesses adapt smoothly.



The association insists that the bill will prevent unfair charges by shipping carriers, making trade more affordable and reliable for importers and exporters across Ghana.