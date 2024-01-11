Incorporate CSR activities into your ESG framework – Dr Ampong to businesses

Business News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Chief Executive Officer of Maxwell Investments Group, Dr Maxwell Ampong, has called on corporate Ghana to incorporate more of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in their activities.



Touching on Ghana’s 2023 downgrade by Moody’s, Fitch and Standard and Poor, he explained that the country’s downgrade was a result of a lack of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) activities.



To prevent a further downgrade, Dr Ampong said ESG activities should go up during the year to avert any form of further downgrades associated with a lack of ESG activities and urged businesses to allocate parts of their budgets to community services.



He explained, “CSR is important because a lot of Ghana’s downgrades came out from a lack of ESG standards and CSR can play a big part in helping with that. So I will advise that businesses find a way to incorporate CSR into their activities”.



He added, “As a business or entrepreneur, we should make it a point to incorporate CSR into the ESG framework because you cannot exist without the community, and as Maxwell Investments Group, this is what we shall be embarking on more often this year.”



He made these assertions in an interaction with the media after he led the group and Sanjay Padhiar to donate some items to the less privileged children at Madina, Accra.



EAN/MA



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel