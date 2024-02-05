Independent Tax Appeals Board to commence operations in first quarter of 2024 - GRA boss

Business News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has announced that Ghana's Independent Tax Appeals Board will kickstart its functions by the first quarter of 2024, with all necessary documentation and recommendations from the Attorney General now in hand.



Established about a year ago, the independent Tax Appeals Board aims to resolve disputes surrounding tax payments and settlement processes through adjudication.



Rev. Dr. Amoah emphasised the board's commitment to expediting tax-related matters, expressing confidence in its potential to facilitate smoother tax resolution procedures across the country.



"The Independent Tax Board as you know has been inaugurated and all documentation is in place to get it working. The office has been set up already in Accra. We have received some papers from the Attorney General’s office and other relevant stakeholders, so very soon work will start," Rev. Dr. Amoah said in an interview with Joy Business.



He further revealed that the board has already received initial reports and anticipates commencing work on them soon, aiming to address pending matters before the end of the first quarter of 2024.