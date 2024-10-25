IndigoHomes inaugurates largest residential development in Ghana

Business News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

IndigoHomes Ghana Limited has launched its latest project, GreenwichPark, a 19-acre community featuring 270 townhomes focused on green living.



Located near the Tema Motorway and just 30 minutes from Kotoka International Airport, the development will include 2.5 acres of gardens and parks. The project follows the success of OyarifaPark, which comprises 200 homes and various amenities.



CEO Cheryl Mills emphasized the company's commitment to sustainability and quality design, blending modern architecture with Ghanaian features.



Potential homeowners are encouraged to secure a place in this new residential community, touted as one of Ghana's most beautiful.