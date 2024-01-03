Indulge in brilliance with the TCL C755 QD-Mini LED 4K TV, offering unparalleled picture quality

Business News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

TCL Electronics (1070.HK), the global top 2 TV brand, is committed to provide its customers with an immersive gaming experience to captivate their senses and emotions, and making them feel deeply connected to the game. TCL is committed to delivering cutting-edge products, exemplified by their latest release, the TCL C755 QD-Mini LED 4K TV, offering unparalleled picture quality.



Boasting characteristics such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, the C755 QD Mini LED TV offers an immersive IMAX-enhanced viewing journey. The former model comes in sizes ranging from 75, 85 inches, while the new release introduces the larger 98-inch option.



TCL's QD-Mini LED stands as a visual masterpiece, showcasing incredibly vibrant imagery with true-to-life colors and an exceptionally high contrast ratio. It also boasts enhanced peak brightness, a broader color spectrum, an expansive screen size, and an extended lifespan, solidifying its status as a cutting-edge display technology.



The complete screen is meticulously segmented into more than 500 zones for 65” and above sizes. Through full-array local dimming, it accurately adjusts and harmonizes the backlight and image by analysing the brightness level for each zone, as per the image signals. This guarantees that each frame can showcase an abundance of light and shadow intricacies.



As the leading creator of high-performance and cutting-edge technology, TCL harnesses the power of Quantum Dot technology, it reveals an astounding palette of more than one billion vivid and accurate colors, delivering an expanded color range of up to 96% in accordance with the DCI-P3 standard. Immerse yourself in a rich spectrum of colors, where each hue bursts to life with unparalleled vibrancy and depth.



Designed to instil a sense of pride, genuine 144Hz displays offer superior resolution for sharper visuals. Navigate, compete, and engage in high-speed gaming with seamless precision, free from juddering, tearing, or smudging.



Indulge in cinematic audio and visuals with the IMAX Enhanced display, which meets the most stringent certification criteria for calibration, resolution, color accuracy, brightness, contrast, frame quality, and audio performance. This ensures that you can relish a home entertainment experience that rivals the quality of the theatre.



TCL Electronics elevates innovation with an AI image enhancement processor that functions with the sophistication of an intelligent mind. Ultimately, it generates visual outputs that mirror the vibrant colors, exceptional contrast, and crystal clarity found in the natural world.



The TCL C755 integrates the prowess of ONKYO's 2.1 CH 50W Hi-Fi for 98”, allowing you to submerge yourself in an enchanting stereo audio experience. Unveiling an unparalleled level of depth, precision, and intricacy, Dolby Atmos delivers an immersive surround sound encounter that surrounds you completely.



Elevate your gaming to the next level with cutting-edge technology in action. Explore an enhanced display and audio experience, and enjoy seamless streaming with TCL Game Master. With its slim profile and seamless panel, TCL C755 effortlessly integrates into any environment, turning your home into a captivating masterpiece.



Experience the perfect fusion of art and technology.



