Industrial sector records 8.2% growth in 2Q24

Business News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Ghana's industrial sector showed robust performance in Q2 2024, with an 8.2% year-on-year growth, driven by the mining and quarrying sector, which grew by 8.2%, and manufacturing, which expanded by 8.3%.



Mining of metal ores surged by 12.1%, while the basic metals sub-sector in manufacturing recorded a remarkable 18.5% growth.



Despite challenges in the energy sector, which saw a 1.4% decline, the outlook for industrial growth remains positive, supported by strong global demand for minerals and improved domestic production capacity.



Analysts anticipate continued growth in the second half of 2024.