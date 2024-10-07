You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 07Article 1990412

Business News of Monday, 7 October 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

Inflation: Work with gov’t to reduce food prices – John Kwakye tells BoG

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs

Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs, argues that the Bank of Ghana's 27% policy rate does not influence the current inflation, primarily driven by rising food prices, which increased to 21.5% in September from 20.4% in August.

He advises against maintaining a tight monetary policy and suggests collaboration with the government to address food price issues. Meanwhile, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr.

Ernest Addison emphasizes the bank's commitment to achieving single-digit inflation and monitoring economic trends while maintaining a suitable monetary-fiscal policy mix for sustainable growth.

The IMF reports positive economic growth and progress in Ghana’s economic reforms.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment