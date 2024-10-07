Inflation: Work with gov’t to reduce food prices – John Kwakye tells BoG

Business News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs, argues that the Bank of Ghana's 27% policy rate does not influence the current inflation, primarily driven by rising food prices, which increased to 21.5% in September from 20.4% in August.



He advises against maintaining a tight monetary policy and suggests collaboration with the government to address food price issues. Meanwhile, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr.



Ernest Addison emphasizes the bank's commitment to achieving single-digit inflation and monitoring economic trends while maintaining a suitable monetary-fiscal policy mix for sustainable growth.



The IMF reports positive economic growth and progress in Ghana’s economic reforms.