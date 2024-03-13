Inflation in Ghana drops to 23.2% in February

Business News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The latest data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) shows a decrease in inflation, with the February figure dropping to 23.2% from 23.5% in January. This indicates a slight decline in the prices of goods and services.



During a press briefing in Accra, Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Anim explained that the 23.2% inflation rate signifies an increase in the prices of goods and services over a one-year period.



Prof. Anim noted that this figure reverses the marginal increase recorded in January 2024, when inflation rose to 23.5%. He highlighted that this turnaround is significant, indicating a positive trend in inflation rates.



The Consumer Price Index data released by the GSS shows that food and non-food inflation stood at 27.0% and 20.0% respectively. This suggests that food prices have continued to rise at a higher rate compared to non-food items.