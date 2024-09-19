Insight Forge with Terry Mante: Why employers must invest in training staff

Business News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Years ago, a CEO dismissed investing in employee training, fearing it would be wasted if staff left. This common misconception overlooks the significant benefits of training: increased productivity, fostered innovation, improved retention, and a stronger brand.



Training helps employees adapt to market changes and enhances their value, ultimately benefiting the company. The true question is not whether employees will leave after training, but what happens if they stay untrained.



Investing in training is crucial for long-term success and competitiveness. Terry Mante, a thought leader and Principal Consultant of Terry Mante Exchange (TMX), advocates for recognizing the long-term value of employee development.



