You are here: HomeBusiness2024 09 19Article 1983614

Business News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

    

Source: thebftonline.com

Insight Forge with Terry Mante: Why employers must invest in training staff

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Terry Mante Terry Mante

Years ago, a CEO dismissed investing in employee training, fearing it would be wasted if staff left. This common misconception overlooks the significant benefits of training: increased productivity, fostered innovation, improved retention, and a stronger brand.

Training helps employees adapt to market changes and enhances their value, ultimately benefiting the company. The true question is not whether employees will leave after training, but what happens if they stay untrained.

Investing in training is crucial for long-term success and competitiveness. Terry Mante, a thought leader and Principal Consultant of Terry Mante Exchange (TMX), advocates for recognizing the long-term value of employee development.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment