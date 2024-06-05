You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 05Article 1946621

Instagram tests forcing users to watch adverts

Instagram is testing non-skippable ads, called "ad breaks," which users cannot swipe or scroll past.

A timer counts down before normal functionality resumes. The platform confirmed the trial, stating it's exploring formats to drive value for advertisers. Users have reacted negatively, calling the move "aggressively pushy" and threatening to boycott the platform.

This approach isn't new, as YouTube also shows non-skippable ads to non-premium users. However, research suggests forced viewing may lead to less engagement, with 70% of TikTok users preferring skippable ads.

The trial's outcome and impact on users and advertisers remain to be seen.

