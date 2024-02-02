Institute of Export DG advocates for strong trade infrastructure in Ghana

Business News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Marco Forgione, Director General of the Institute of Export (IOE) & International Trade, has called for the establishment of robust structures and infrastructure to support free trade initiatives in Africa, particularly in Ghana.



He emphasized the importance of complementary measures and their vital role in achieving the objectives aimed at enhancing free trade activities across the continent.



During an interview in Accra, Forgione highlighted Ghana's unique opportunity to use digitization as a crucial tool for achieving trade and export-led goals. He stressed the need for collaborative efforts with Ghanaian partners to maximize the country's potential in cross-border trade, intra-Africa trade, and international trade. According to him, this is especially important in the current scenario where global supply chains are undergoing significant reorganization due to the impact of COVID-19.



Geopolitically advantageous, Ghana stands as a key link on the West Coast of Africa, providing an opportunity for the development of resilient supply chains. Forgione noted that Ghana's strategic position allows it to tap into direct trade links with South America, the East Coast of America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.



Highlighting the stability of Ghana's environment and the entrepreneurial spirit within the country, Forgione expressed confidence that Ghana could play a pivotal role in shaping the achievements of the African continent within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



While outlining the IOE's plans to engage with partners, businesses, and government agencies, Forgione emphasized the institute's commitment to facilitating knowledge transfer, capacity building, and training programs.



Established in 1935, the Institute of Export and International Trade has been a key supporter of UK businesses in expanding their international markets and trade. As a leading association of exporters and importers, it specializes in providing education and training to professionalize international traders.