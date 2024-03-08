Insurance industry grapples with impact of 21% VAT on non-life policies

Business News of Friday, 8 March 2024

The imposition of a 21% VAT on non-life insurance policies, as outlined in the 2024 budget, has triggered a notable shift in the insurance landscape, particularly affecting comprehensive motor policies.



Despite the temporary suspension of its implementation, industry insiders disclosed to the Graphic Business that a discernible trend towards opting for third-party coverage is emerging.



According to a report by Graphic Online, while concrete figures were not immediately available, stakeholders expressed concerns over the potential ramifications of this tax measure, especially on the motor insurance segment, which constitutes a significant portion of their business activities.



The looming threat of VAT on non-life insurance, coupled with uncertainties surrounding its future, has prompted vehicle owners to reconsider their insurance choices, with many transitioning from comprehensive policies to more economical third-party options.



Anticipating the adverse impact of this tax policy on the insurance sector, industry players have engaged in lobbying efforts to advocate for its reconsideration or complete withdrawal. The introduction of VAT on non-life insurance has sparked apprehension among the public, prompting a surge in inquiries and policy alterations, even before its actual implementation.



Furthermore, the insurance industry grapples with ongoing challenges, including the lingering struggle to meet revised minimum capital requirements set by the National Insurance Commission (NIC). Despite deadline extensions and regulatory engagements, some local insurance entities continue to face hurdles in meeting these financial thresholds, exacerbating the sector's woes.



As stakeholders navigate these uncertainties, industry experts warn of the exacerbating impact of additional tax burdens on an already strained insurance sector.



The introduction of VAT on insurance products threatens to compound existing challenges, necessitating concerted efforts to safeguard the industry's stability, protect policyholders, and mitigate adverse economic repercussions.



In summary, the imposition of VAT on non-life insurance policies signals a pivotal juncture for the insurance sector, prompting strategic realignments and advocacy endeavors to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and safeguard the industry's long-term viability.