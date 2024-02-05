Insurance sector ranks lowest in customer service, telecommunication leads - ICSP report

Business News of Monday, 5 February 2024

According to the 2023 Institute of Customer Service Professionals (ICSP) Ghana Report, the Insurance Sector has been rated the lowest in customer service, scoring 61.45%.



In contrast, the Telecommunication sector claimed the top spot with an impressive score of 88.12%. The Hospitality Industry and Public Institutions secured the 2nd and 3rd positions, achieving scores of 83.13% and 81%, respectively.



Yvvone Ohui MacCarthy, President of the Institute of Customer Service Professionals Ghana, emphasised the impact of poor customer service on foreign investments in the country, highlighting the need for attention to this crucial aspect. MacCarthy noted that customer service plays a pivotal role in the growth of every sector and business.



"People expect more from service providers because customers are now understanding their rights. They are demanding organisations to do more than just serve them; we need to work on it as a country," MacCarthy explained, pointing out specific areas where the insurance sector faced challenges.



She urged organisations to prioritise employee well-being through rapid training needs analysis, fostering community and collaboration, and investing in the right type of training.



The overall satisfaction score for Ghana in 2023 showed improvement, reaching 73.94%, a notable increase of 7.68% from the 2022 score of 66.26%.



The Ghana Customer Service Index (GCSI) serves as a national indicator reflecting customer evaluations of the quality of goods and services, catering to both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians residing in the country.