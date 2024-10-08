Is Africa left out of Italy’s Rural Hack innovative agritech?

Business News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Italy's Rural Hack is transforming rural communities by integrating digital tools with traditional farming methods to empower local farmers and enhance sustainability.



Founded as part of the SocietingLAB program, it promotes agrotech solutions through workshops and training, helping smallholder farmers adopt technologies like mobile farm management apps and precision farming.



Under the leadership of Prof. Alex Giordano, Rural Hack is expanding its impact into Africa, starting in Ghana, aiming to address agricultural challenges and improve food security.



Successful initiatives have led to increased crop yields and profits for farmers, fostering resilience in food systems.