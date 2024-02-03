Isaac Cudjoe appointed as Executive Director of Advertising Association of Ghana

Business News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Isaac Cudjoe has been appointed as Executive Director of Advertising Association of Ghana. His appointment takes effect from February 1, 2024.



The position was previously held by Mr. Francis Dadzie, who proceeds on retirement after 25 years of contributing enormously to build a revered reputation for the AAG.



Mr. Isaac Cudjoe is an an experienced corporate executive with over 20 years of cross-industry experience spanning mainstream media, FMCG, Aviation, telecommunications, and the not-for-profit industry. He has functional experience in corporate communications, brand management, media and government relations, regulatory affairs, and corporate partnerships.



He has also worked at senior levels in above-market roles, across Africa, covering Nigeria, Benin, Niger, Togo, Guinea Conakry, Sierra-Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, South Africa, Lesotho, Eswanti (formerly Swaziland) and Mozambique.



Mr. Cudjoe also worked as a broadcast journalist at Joy FM with the Multimedia Group and was the first Producer of Joy FM’s flagship programme “Newsfile”. He then moved to British American Tobacco Company and other companies including Equatorial Coca-Cola Company of Ghana, Vodafone Ghana, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, and VSO International, leading the strategic communications functions of these organisations in various capacities.



Until his new appointment as the Executive Director of the Advertising Association of Ghana, Mr. Cudjoe had been running a family business and his own consultancy firm.



He is an accredited Public Relations expert with the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana. He holds a Bachelor of Education (Honours) degree in English & French from the University of Cape Coast, and an M.A in Communication Studies (Public Relations & Advertising) from the University of Ghana.