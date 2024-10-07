You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 07Article 1990346

Business News of Monday, 7 October 2024

    

Source: norvanreports.com

Islamic banking proposed as a solution to enhancing agricultural financing in Ghana.

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Professor John Gatsi, Dean of UCC Business School Professor John Gatsi, Dean of UCC Business School

Professor John Gatsi, Dean of UCC Business School, highlighted the challenges in Ghana’s agriculture sector due to limited foreign investment and commercial bank financing, viewing it as high-risk.

He emphasized Islamic banking's potential to support agricultural finance, contrasting it with conventional banks' reluctance.

Gatsi advocated for an Islamic banking window in Ghana to promote financial inclusion and infrastructure development.

He also argued that non-interest banking could reduce debt burdens by allowing project revenues to service debts.

However, Central Bank Governor Dr. Ernest Addison noted that Ghana lacks the regulatory framework for Islamic banking, delaying its implementation.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment