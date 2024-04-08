It's an insult - Cocoa farmers express discontent over new farmgate prices

Business News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association has expressed their discontent with the recent increase in cocoa farmgate price by government, stating it is inadequate.



On April 5, 2024, the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) announced a 58.26 percent increase, setting the price at GH¢33,120 cedis per ton for the 2023/2024 crop season. The rationale behind this decision is to distribute the gains from the surging global cocoa prices and deter cocoa bean smuggling.



However, Stephenson Anane Boateng, the President of the Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association, contends that cocoa farmers are being unfairly treated.



Responding to the move by COCOBOD, Anane Boateng said, "Cocoa has been raised globally to $10,000 per metric ton. So if you compare, and you convert to our currency, it is running into over GH¢9,000. We totally disagree with them. We pay our labour, we buy inputs for the farm, and then we also pay ourselves."



"So in a nutshell, we get only GH¢600 for that while COCOBOD also gets GH¢7,000. So what work did COCOBOD do and give us that money? It’s an insult!" he asserted.