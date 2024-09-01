'It took resilience to build my salt mine, I thought I was stupid' - McDan

Business News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Daniel McKorley, CEO of McDan Group, has brought his dream to life with Africa’s largest salt mine in Ada, Greater Accra.



Spanning 41,000 acres, the mine, which took decades to develop, can generate up to $6 billion in revenue.



McKorley’s bold venture has turned an abandoned site into a major operation, employing over 3,000 people and producing 600,000 metric tons of salt annually, with plans to boost production to 1 million metric tons.



He emphasizes local initiative over foreign investment, showcasing the power of determination and vision.