JCS Investments, UBA launch Green Card to combat climate change

Business News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

JCS Investments Ltd and UBA Ghana have launched the JCS Green prepaid card, a co-branded Visa card designed to address climate change and social issues.



This innovative card directs 1% of usage fees towards environmental and social initiatives in Ghana.



Patricia Safo, CEO of JCS Investments, emphasized the card's role in enabling individuals to make a positive impact with every purchase, contributing to a sustainable future.



Henry Nii Dottey of UBA Ghana highlighted the partnership's significance in fighting the global climate crisis and promoting environmental stewardship.



The JCS Green Card, priced at GHS50, offers security, convenience, and international usability without requiring a bank account.