JP Morgan sues customers over viral TikTok cheque fraud

Source: BBC

JP Morgan Chase is suing several customers for exploiting a loophole known as the "infinite money glitch," which allowed them to illegally withdraw funds from ATMs by writing large checks to themselves, depositing them, and withdrawing before the checks bounced.



The lawsuits, filed in Houston, Miami, and Los Angeles, seek to recover over $660,000 in total, including interest, overdraft fees, and legal expenses.



Chase emphasized its commitment to combat fraud and hold individuals accountable for such actions. The bank closed the loophole shortly after it gained attention on social media.