Jackson Institute of Technology brings world-class IT education to Accra

Business News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Jackson Institute of Technology (JIT) has officially opened its doors in Accra, becoming the exclusive partner of NIIT India in Ghana.



Located in Abenaa Ateaa Towers, JIT aims to redefine IT education with globally recognized programs tailored for students and professionals in software engineering, data science, networking, and cybersecurity.



The institution is committed to bridging the skills gap in the tech industry, offering practical training and partnerships with local businesses.



To celebrate its launch, JIT is providing discounts for early applicants and free workshops, positioning itself as a leader in Ghana’s tech education landscape.