Jane Army of Women (JAW) launches Women Development Bank

The Jane Army of Women (JAW), led by Chairperson Lois Kwateng, has launched the Women Development Bank to tackle financial challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in Ghana.

Spokesperson Ama Amoah described the initiative as a transformative solution, offering competitive interest rates, accessible loans, and tailored financial products.

The bank aims to empower women by providing essential resources for sustainable business growth, thereby unlocking their potential and contributing to the country’s economic development.

