Janet O. Boadi Foundation launched with focus on empowering minds and building futures

Business News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

The Janet O. Boadi Foundation, founded by Janet Osei-Boadi, launched its mission to bridge educational gaps and empower underserved communities under the theme "Empowering Minds, Building Futures."



The inaugural event, held on October 2, 2024, in Accra, featured keynote speaker Professor Joseph Awetori Yaro, who highlighted the transformative power of education.



The foundation provides scholarships, learning materials, teacher training, and community projects. Its first major initiative will take place in Ghana's Northern Region.



The foundation’s vision is to ensure access to quality education for all, with the motto "There is Hope."