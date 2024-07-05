Jeff Bezos to sell another $5bn of Amazon shares

Business News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Source: BBC

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, plans to sell 25 million shares worth nearly $5 billion after the company’s stock value hit a record high.



This follows his February sale of $8.5 billion in shares, his first sale since 2021.



Amazon's stock has surged over 30% this year due to anticipated earnings growth from AI technology boosting its cloud computing business. Amazon's market value recently surpassed $2 trillion, trailing Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft.



Bezos, who stepped down as CEO in 2021 but remains executive chair, founded Amazon in 1994. He also owns Blue Origin and is the world’s second richest person with a net worth of $214 billion.