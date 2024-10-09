You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 09Article 1991489

Jobless HND holder secures job as Stock Officer under HAPPY Broiler

Priscilla Arthur, an HND graduate in Procurement and Supply Chain, secured a stock officer role through the Mastercard Foundation's HAPPY Program, in partnership with Agri-Impact Limited.

She works at NAPLE Betta, managing raw materials and overseeing goods dispatch in the poultry sector.

Initially uninterested in agribusiness, Priscilla now values her stable job and income.

The HAPPY Program aims to create 326,000 jobs for youth in Ghana, especially women and persons with disabilities, by boosting productivity in key agricultural sectors like rice, soy, tomato, and poultry. It is supported by several organizations, including MOFA and TechnoServe.

