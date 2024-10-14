You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 14Article 1993649

Joe Jackson urges govt to maintain expenditure cuts for sustained positive credit rating

Dalex Finance CEO, Joe Jackson, urges the government to maintain expenditure cuts to sustain Ghana's recent credit rating upgrade by Moody's.

The upgrade, from "Caa3" to "Caa2" for both local and foreign currency, reflects progress in debt restructuring and fiscal consolidation.

Jackson emphasizes the need for fiscal discipline, especially during the election year, to preserve these gains.

Moody's upgrade highlights improved financial stability, fiscal performance, and debt sustainability.

This could boost investor confidence, lower international borrowing costs, and enhance Ghana's access to financing, signaling recovery from the 2022 economic crisis.

