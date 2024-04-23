Joint Ashanti Business Excellence Awards ceremony scheduled for May 3

Business News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Under special circumstances, this year’s Ashanti Business Excellence Awards, Ashanti Financial Services Excellence Awards and Ashanti Business Leaders Excellence Awards Ceremonies have been scheduled to be organized simultaneously on Friday 3rd May 2024 at the Lancaster Kumasi City Hotel.



This year marks the 20th Anniversary of both the Ashanti Business Excellence Awards and the Ashanti Financial Services Excellence Awards as well as the 10th edition of the Ashanti Business Leaders Excellence Awards which are all organised by Top Brass Ghana.



According to Mr. Isaac Dakwa, Director of Top Brass Ghana, it has been decided to organise a joint Awards Dinner for all the three Awards Schemes in commemoration of the Silver Jubilee of Otumfuo the Asantehene in recognition of His Royal Majesty’s pivotal role in the social and economic development of Asanteman during his 25 years of inspirational and progressive reign.



The Ashanti Business and Financial Services Excellence Awards Schemes were instituted in 2004 within the context of the vision of Otumfuo for the economic development of Ashanti and of Ghana for that matter.



The Ashanti Business Excellence Awards Scheme was introduced in 2015.



Mr. Dakwa stated that all the three Awards Schemes have the common objective of honouring corporate entities as well as captain of business, industry and finance whose products and services have made a remarkably positive impact on Ashanti’s economic development.



A High Representative of Otumfuo will grace the occasion which will have Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, as the distinguished Guest of Honour with Prof. Gabriel Dwomo, the recently installed Vice-Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University serving as the Chairman.



Over the year’s several of Ghana’s leading corporate entities have been recognised under the Business and Financial Services Excellence Awards Schemes. These include: Anglogold Ashanti Company Limited; Bibiani Logging and Lumber Limited; Ernest Chemist Limited; Federated Commodities Limited; Ghana Cocoa Board; Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited; Logs and Lumber Limited; Melcolm Limited; Naja David Veneer and Plywood Company Limited; Olam Cocoa Processing Ghana Limited and Produce Buying Company Limited.



Previous Financial Services Excellence Award Winners include: Absa Bank; Access Bank; Agricultural Development Bank; Enterprise Insurance Company Limited; Enterprise Life Assurance Company Limited; GCB Bank; National Investment Bank; Metropolitan Life Assurance Company Limited; Provident Insurance Company Limited; SIC Insurance Company Limited; SIC Life Company Limited; Stanbic Bank; Standard Chartered Bank; Star Assurance Company Limited; Star Life Assurance Company Limited; Universal Merchant Bank; Vanguard Assurance Company Limited and Zenith Bank.



Among Ghana’s top businessmen and businesswomen honoured at the Ashanti Business Leaders Excellence Awards Scheme are: Mrs. Janet Abobigu (UNI-JAY Limited); Mr. E. K. Agyemang (E. K. Agyemang Mining Group); Mr. Lawrence Agyinsam (Ghana Exim Bank); Mr. Ernest Akwasi Appiah (ENEPA Ventures); Mr. Eric Asubonteng (Anglogold Ashanti Company Limited); Rev. Dr. Kwabena Darko (Darko Farms and Company Limited); Nana Kwadwo Gyasi (Nana Kwadwo Gyasi Company Limited); Mrs. Georgina



Kusi (Georgia Hotel); Hon. Dr. Kwame Kyei (Unity Oil Group); Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori (National Insurance Commission); Elder Kwasi Oppong (Kwasi Oppong Company Limited) and Mr. Mukesh Thakwani (B5 Plus Limited).