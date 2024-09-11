You are here: HomeBusiness2024 09 11Article 1979882

Business News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

    

Source: thebftonline.com

Jospong boss leads delegation to strengthen China-African relations

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The summit highlighted collaborative efforts for mutual development The summit highlighted collaborative efforts for mutual development

A delegation from Jospong Group, led by Executive Chairman Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, attended the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing.

The summit, which includes top leaders from Africa and China, provided Jospong Group an opportunity to strengthen ties with Chinese companies in infrastructure, agriculture, and technology.

Dr. Agyepong emphasized their long-standing relationship with China and the importance of private-sector partnerships for economic growth.

The summit highlighted collaborative efforts for mutual development and showcased Jospong Group’s diverse interests and commitment to sustainable progress in Ghana.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment