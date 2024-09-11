Jospong boss leads delegation to strengthen China-African relations

Business News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

A delegation from Jospong Group, led by Executive Chairman Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, attended the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing.



The summit, which includes top leaders from Africa and China, provided Jospong Group an opportunity to strengthen ties with Chinese companies in infrastructure, agriculture, and technology.



Dr. Agyepong emphasized their long-standing relationship with China and the importance of private-sector partnerships for economic growth.



The summit highlighted collaborative efforts for mutual development and showcased Jospong Group’s diverse interests and commitment to sustainable progress in Ghana.