K.T Hammond engages US Chamber of Commerce on business concerns

Business News of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During his visit to Washington, D.C., Kobina Tahir Hammond, Ghana's Minister of Trade and Industry, met with representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to address various concerns raised by the business community.



Issues discussed included government indebtedness to private businesses, alleged tax harassment, import/export restrictions, and bidding transparency for 5G network deployment.



Minister Hammond welcomed the Chamber's input and requested a detailed report to address the issues effectively. Regarding 5G network deployment, he pledged to consult with the Minister of Communications for clarification.



Additionally, concerns about the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) expiry were raised, with Minister Hammond seeking the Chamber's support for its renewal.



Highlighting Ghana's industrialization agenda, the Minister emphasized the country's focus on industry growth, with initiatives such as the 10-Point Industrial Development Agenda and incentives for garment manufacturers. He cited examples like Dignity DTRT, which has established a modern garment factory with American partnerships.



Mr. Hammond further affirmed the government's commitment to reviewing legal frameworks and incentives to improve the investment climate in Ghana.