KT Hammond laments delay in tax waivers for 1D1F, alleges sabotage in Parliament

Business News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has expressed frustration over the prolonged approval process for tax waivers for factories under the One District, One Factory policy.



Hammond accused the leadership of the Trade and Industry Committee of Parliament, particularly from his own party, of conspiring with the minority caucus to sabotage the approval of the tax waivers.



President Akufo-Addo, in his 2024 State of the Nation address, urged Parliament to promptly consider the approval of outstanding tax exemptions from 2021 to send positive signals to the business community.



Hammond, in an interview with Citi News, voiced his concerns, stating, "There are also some elements in the NPP, on the committee’s leadership who are really creating problems, and I have been fighting them inside and outside of Parliament to have the tax waivers issue resolved."