Karpowership Ghana empowers women entrepreneurs with business skills

Business News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Karpowership Ghana has organized an impactful two-day training program aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs.



The event, themed “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress,” brought together women from diverse areas within the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector, including fashion design, catering, and beauty shops.



The training program addressed three core thematic areas: customer service, investment strategies, and social media management.



Seasoned facilitators, including Dr. Naomi Kwetey, Regional Head of Customer Experience at Ecobank, and Mr. Maximus Ametorgoh from the Institute of Digital Marketing, led the participants through the various topics slated for the training.



To kickstart their investment journey, Karpowership provided each entrepreneur with GHC 1,000 as seed capital, along with a certificate of participation.



Sandra Amarquaye, Communications Manager at Karpowership Ghana, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to advancing gender equality – SDG 5, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in driving innovation and fostering growth.



She called on women to always be at their best saying, “We must continue to break barriers, bridge gaps, and support one another. Inclusion is not just a buzzword; it is a fundamental principle that drives innovation and fosters growth.”



Hon. Joseph Cudjoe, Minister for Public Enterprises, drew from his personal experiences to inspire participants, urging them not to relent in the face of challenges but to strive for success. He also shared government interventions available to support entrepreneurs and encouraged participants to leverage these resources.



Dr. Naomi Kwetey emphasized the economic imperative of investing in women, highlighting the pivotal role they play in driving sustainable development saying, “Investing in women is not just a moral imperative; it is also an economic one.”



Mrs. Comfort Ocran, Executive Director of Springboard, encouraged participants to seize the opportunity to learn and apply the knowledge gained to their businesses.



Blessing Assare, a beneficiary of the training program, expressed gratitude to Karpowership Ghana on behalf of participants for the initiative and pledged to implement the strategies learned to enhance her business.