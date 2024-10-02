Kenya's inflation eased in September, recording its slowest pace in 12 years

Business News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Kenya's inflation rate fell to 3.6% in September, its lowest level since December 2012, down from 4.4% in August.



The decline is attributed to weaker growth in food and energy prices, with food prices rising just 5.1% year-on-year. This marks a continued drop from the country's inflation high of 9.2% in 2023.



Despite June's anti-tax protests, Kenya had been recording economic gains earlier in 2024, with inflation falling to 5.0% in May and the Kenyan shilling performing well until protests in July disrupted economic activities.