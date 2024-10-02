You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 02Article 1988495

Business News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

    

Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Kenya's inflation eased in September, recording its slowest pace in 12 years

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kenya's inflation eased in September, recording its slowest pace in 12 years Kenya's inflation eased in September, recording its slowest pace in 12 years

Kenya's inflation rate fell to 3.6% in September, its lowest level since December 2012, down from 4.4% in August.

The decline is attributed to weaker growth in food and energy prices, with food prices rising just 5.1% year-on-year. This marks a continued drop from the country's inflation high of 9.2% in 2023.

Despite June's anti-tax protests, Kenya had been recording economic gains earlier in 2024, with inflation falling to 5.0% in May and the Kenyan shilling performing well until protests in July disrupted economic activities.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment