Keta: Fisherfolks lament over poor catch after closed season

Business News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: GNA

Fisherfolks in Keta, Volta Region, are disappointed with poor catches following the end of a closed fishing season on July 31, expected to yield bumper catches.



Mr. Kadzaka Tete-Dzogbla, a fisherman, expressed concerns about the effectiveness of the season, suggesting a timing shift to May or August to minimize losses.



Fishmonger Madam Ami Hafianyo noted increased fish prices due to low harvests.



However, Mr. Seth Agbokede, PRO of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council, emphasized the season's goal of improving fish productivity and conserving marine life.



The closed season ended for canoes and inshore fishers, while industrial trawlers observe it until August 31.