You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 14Article 1950548

Business News of Friday, 14 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kosmos Innovation Center opens call for Business Booster Program

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

KIC Business Booster program KIC Business Booster program

Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation has announced the opening of call for applications for the 2024 KIC Business Booster program. The call for application which commences on 13th June 2024 will run till 30th June 2024.

Under its Business Booster program, KIC supports agri-MSMEs and Farmer Based Organisations to build capacity to scale-up. The

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment