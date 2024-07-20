Lack of expertise hurdle to climate action financing

Business News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Sampson Akligoh, Director of the Financial Sector Division at Ghana's Ministry of Finance, has highlighted the lack of expertise as a barrier to funding climate action.



He noted that financial sector players are uninformed about capital market trends that could support climate financing.



Speaking at the launch of the Green Bond Guidelines, he stressed that both issuers and investors lack knowledge about green bonds, which hinders market development.



Ghana needs $22.6 billion for climate action, and green bonds could be a key funding source.



He praised the Securities and Exchange Commission for the guidelines, which aim to foster a green securities market.