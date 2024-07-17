Lack of rains pushes scarcity of Yam in the system

Business News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Madam Grace Opoku, the Yam Queen of Techiman Market, has attributed the current yam shortage in Ghana to last year's poor rainfall.



Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM's Ghana Yensom morning show, she explained that insufficient rain significantly impacted yam production, resulting in skyrocketing prices.



For instance, 1,000 pieces of yam were sold for GHS 8,000 recently, compared to GHS 100,000 last year.



Currently, 100 pieces are priced at GHS 35,000, with individual tubers costing around GHS 95.



Madam Opoku also noted that yam cultivation is not included in the government's Planting for Food and Jobs programme, exacerbating the supply issue.