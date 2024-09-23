Lakeside Estate unveils Marina Water Park for premier family relaxation

Business News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Lakeside Estate launched the Marina Water Park, aiming to provide fun, relaxation, and adventure for families, professionals, and retirees.



Speaking at the launch, Managing Director Dr. Prince Joseph Ayiku emphasized the park’s commitment to enhancing life quality and promoting eco-friendly practices.



Located in Adentan Municipality, the park features a leisure pool and a Polin Waterpark with a 600-square-meter splash pool, accommodating up to 100 people.



Safety is a priority, with trained personnel and security at each attraction. The park operates daily, and visitors are encouraged to follow a decent clothing policy.



