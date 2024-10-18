Lands Ministry charges MIIF to take steps to curb gold-smuggling

Business News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. George Mireku Duker, urged the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) to collaborate with the National Security, Lands, and Finance Ministries to combat gold smuggling, which he said cost Ghana approximately $2 billion annually in tax revenue.



At the MIIF Stakeholders Forum, he emphasized the need for value addition in the mining sector to fully capitalize on the country’s mineral resources.



MIIF CEO Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng revealed plans to grow the fund's royalty base to $6 billion over the next decade, focusing on expanding mineral contributions, particularly critical minerals like graphite.