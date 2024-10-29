Latex Foam wins top honors at Ghana Business Awards

Business News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Latex Foam, West Africa’s leading foam and mattress manufacturer, has been awarded the prestigious titles of Brand of the Year and Manufacturing Company of the Year at the seventh Ghana Business Awards.



Held on October 26, 2024, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, the event honored outstanding companies across various sectors that are championing growth, sustainability,



and excellence.



Receiving the awards on behalf of Latex Foam, Public Relations Officer Ms. Gifty E. Appiah credited the entire team’s dedication and commitment. “This recognition stems from our relentless focus on delivering first-quality products that support comfort and better sleep,” she shared.



Latex Foam, she highlighted, is committed to innovative mattress technology that specifically caters to the unique needs of Ghanaian consumers, with products such as Cowbell Coffee, Cowbell Mocha, and customized mattresses and pillows.



Ms. Appiah also emphasized the company's dedication to environmental sustainability, underscoring its initiatives to minimize ecological impact.



The Ghana Business Awards, recognized as one of the nation's most esteemed events, attracted a distinguished gathering of government officials, corporate executives, and diplomatic figures. Industry leaders had the opportunity to network and share insights on emerging trends and sustainability practices.



The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, underscored the importance of environmental responsibility. He urged companies to adopt climate-friendly practices, noting that Ghanaians are increasingly aware of corporate environmental impact.



Mr. Dwumfour further called on Ghanaians to prioritize peaceful elections, reminding attendees of their role in fostering a harmonious society.



Robert Patrick Ankobeah, Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, represented his ministry at the event, commending Latex Foam and other awardees for their commitment to sustainability and innovation.



He highlighted the tourism sector’s vulnerability to climate change, urging businesses to adopt measures that can help mitigate environmental challenges and promote eco-tourism.



The Ghana Business Awards continue to play a pivotal role in celebrating and motivating excellence while fostering networking opportunities and reinforcing corporate responsibility across the nation’s industries.