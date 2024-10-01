Legislation key to promoting use of barcodes by Ghanaian businesses

Business News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: GNA

GS1 Ghana has urged the government to mandate barcode adoption for businesses to enhance product identification and boost Ghana’s global trade reputation.



Voluntary use leads to fake barcodes, harming the country’s image. The proposed legislation would ensure all products are uniquely barcoded, improving trade, export market access, and inventory management.



GS1 Ghana, established in 2006, aims to create a foundation for business growth by promoting global standards.



Barcodes empower businesses with supply chain traceability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, helping them compete globally.



GS1 operates in 145 countries, supporting over 2 million companies worldwide.



